NRL news, Phil Gould goes nuclear on NRL Judiciary over Kevin Proctor ‘murder trial’

Rugby league icon Phil Gould has unloaded on the NRL Judiciary’s decision to find Kevin Proctor guilty of biting Shaun Johnson, proclaiming he has “lost faith in the whole system.”

Proctor was handed a four-match suspension by the three-man panel of Ben Creagh, Sean Garlick and Bob Lindner who deliberated for just eight minutes after almost two-and-a-half hours of proceedings on Tuesday night.

Proctor maintained his line of defence throughout the hearing that his breathing was cut in the tackle, and was merely struggling for air when his mouth came into contact with Johnson’s arm.

But the panel wasn’t satisfied with that justification nor Johnson’s, who testified in defence of his Kiwi Test teammate, stating that upon review of the incident he felt he wasn’t bitten and had reacted in the moment.

Phil Gould blasts the NRL Judiciary over their Kevin Proctor guilty verdict. (Getty) (Getty)

Consequently, Gould was dumfounded as to how the panel could conceivably find Proctor guilty considering the victim himself had admitted he wasn’t bitten, lashing the judiciary in an almighty spray.

“Very, very frustrating,” Gould said on his Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus Podcast. “I have no faith in the whole system whatsoever. I have no faith in what happened on the field.”

“I think it was totally overplayed, a total overreaction. And from there it spirals out of control into a judiciary hearing and everything we went through last night.

“I have no faith in the total process and I believe they’ve come up with an unsatisfactory verdict. In legal terms it’s an unsafe verdict based on the evidence and what was said last night, I can’t see how our game keeps doing this to itself and I’ve got no faith in the system at all.

“If I’m sitting on the judiciary panel I could only find a player guilty of a bite if the other player came before me and said ‘He bit me. He bit me.’ That’s the only way I could find him guilty of a bite, if he’s believable and I’ve got evidence to back that up. But if the player who was ‘bitten’ comes before me and says on reflection he doesn’t think it’s a bite, on reflection he overplayed it at the time. And as I’ve said, not his reaction, his initial reaction, his initial reaction during what was the alleged bite process was not of a man who had been bitten, simple as that. And that’s what I see.

“What they have preferred is the vision and his reaction and his supposed reaction in the game, which wasn’t immediate. Whatever was said on the field (has been considered) more accurate and more honest than what was delivered at the judiciary last night. So virtually they’ve told him last night he’s lied to the judiciary. That’s virtually what they’ve said.”

Gould was bemused with the process as a whole, particularly in light of how it treats it’s players, suggesting the NRL ran its hearings more like a “murder trial”.

He also canned the judiciary’s apparent stance of a presumption of guilt toward players, arguing a rugby league lens needed to be applied to each case, not a legal microscope.

Kevin Proctor (Getty)

“Who do you appeal to, the people who came up with the decision?” he said. I’ve got no faith in the process whatsoever.

“They’re run like murder trials, they’re not run like NRL judiciaries. I find the whole thing very hollow, I’ve got to be honest, I’ve got no faith in it whatsoever and I don’t like talking about it and I don’t know how we change it to be honest.

“I rued the day that judicial processes became lawyers at 10 paces. We have a prosecution process that the league actually prosecutes and a determination to prove your innocence rather than them having to prove your guilt. I’ve got no faith in it whatsoever but that’s the system that they all think we need.”