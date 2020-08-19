NRL news, Penrith Panthers re-sign Liam Martin on new two-year deal

The Panthers have re-signed promising forward Liam Martin for a further two seasons.

The new deal means the 23-year-old will be at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of the 2023 season.

“I’m really grateful and excited to know I’ll be at Panthers for the next few years,” Martin said.

“When the opportunity came up to extend my deal, I didn’t have to think about it for very long.

Liam Martin resigns with the Panthers. (Getty) (Getty)

“Penrith is my second home now and I want to be at this club for a long time.”

Martin has been impressive in the Panthers’ strong 2020 campaign, regularly securing 80-minutes with hard running performances in the forward pack.

Panthers General Manager Rugby League Matt Cameron said the club was delighted to reward Martin’s work ethic and dedication with a contract extension.

“Like so many players in our current NRL squad, Liam has come through our junior development system and impressed at every level,” Cameron said.

“He was given an opportunity in the starting side this season and there is no question he has taken that opportunity with both hands.

“We all look forward to watching him realise his full potential as he continues his journey in Panthers colours.”