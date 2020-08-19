NRL news, Kotoni Staggs calls out senior Broncos teammates

Kotoni Staggs has called out his senior Broncos teammates telling them to ‘step up’ and lead by example as the club stares down the barrel of a six-game losing streak, their second this season.

It’s been an extraordinary month for the Broncos with coach Anthony Seibold and a host of players caught up in a string of off-field dramas.

Their on-field form hasn’t fared much better after slumping to 15th on the ladder off the back of some blowout losses, a pattern which has worryingly seemed to have become the new norm for the club.

Despite being caught up in a revenge porn scandal of which he was cleared of any wrongdoing, Staggs has been one of the standouts of Brisbane’s season.

With seven tries, line-breaks and 28 tackle busts from eight games, Staggs believes it’s time for some of his senior teammates to help shoulder the load as they head into the backend of the season.

“There’s some boys there in leadership that are not really doing their job and I think there’s a lot of young boys in there that are getting away with a bit,” he said on NITV’s Over the Black Dot program.

“We need some leaders there to step up and to show us young boys what it’s about.”

Staggs has been one of the side’s few shining lights when he’s played during an interrupted season, having spent several games on the sidelines due to injury and suspension.

The 21-year-old said he was doing everything he could to cultivate a sense of leadership among the players’ group despite his age.

“We’ve got some good leaders at the moment, myself included, I’m trying to be the best leader at the club for the young boys,” he said.

“I’m young myself but I’ve got a voice and I’m trying to use it.”

The Broncos next face the Dragons on Friday night in Round 15 of the NRL.