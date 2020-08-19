NRL news, Anthony Seibold Broncos rumours, Phil Gould says time to walk away

Rugby league guru Phil Gould believes it would be the “best course of action” for embattled Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and his family to walk away from the club after they were dragged through a slanderous social media attack last week.

Seibold’s legal team is reportedly closing in on the alleged culprits involved in spreading cruel rumours on social media about the Brisbane coach’s personal life.

European cybersecurity experts have reportedly identified ‘associates with links to NRL people’ at the centre of the investigation. Those undertaking the probe claim the people involved have links to coaches and players, past and present.

Despite Seibold’s camp now looking to have gained the upper-hand, Gould wondered aloud at what point the 45-year-old needed to consider walking away from the Broncos for the “sanity” of himself and family, in what has been a torrid season for all involved.

“It’s been a terrible attack on this man and his family,” Gould said on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast. “I would hate to think that it’s been instigated by people within the game or that there has been some ulterior motive here.

“The most debilitating part about all this is the affect it’s having on his family. We know that he had to stay back in Sydney to tend to a matter with his daughter, she’s down here studying at the moment and finding it very difficult.

“All that’s got to be weighing very heavily on his mind, on top of the performances of his team, the criticism of the Broncos and everything there. I wouldn’t blame him if he walked away from this, for his own sanity and for the peace of mind of his family.

“Being as coaches, we’re competitive people we don’t want to give in to these types of things, but there’s a reality there – that would probably be the best course of action.

“Certainly, when you put on top of that these types of things that have been said about him and his family, in what looked like a pretty targeted attack, it has made things all the more difficult.

“Usually you just put it down to trolls, people who are out to cause problems and inflict harm and indignity on people who are in the media. I would hate to think that it’s been instigated by people within the game under any sort of anonymous account.

“But certainly, if they can find an identify the real perpetrators, then Anthony Siebold is certainly within his rights to prosecute and take them to the law.”

Despite going in to bat for the embattled coach, Gould said Seibold still had a lot to answer for over the Broncos’ failings during his tenure at Red Hill.

On Tuesday, the club was fined $140,000 after 10 players were caught up in a COVID-19 breach at the Everton Park Hotel earlier this month, in what is just the latest in a string of controversies which have plagued the club this season.

“Of course, that doesn’t get away from the fact that as the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos, the whole system is failing up there,” Gould said.

“He still has got to, as everyone else in the organisation up there, be held accountable for the performances of the club. All that is weighing heavily on everyone up there.

“There’s the personal side of it and the business side of it and all that will probably be dealt with in the coming weeks. It’s just extraordinary what’s happening up there, it’s just one disaster after another.”