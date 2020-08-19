North Korea’s ‘Bureau 121’ Has an Army of 6000 Hackers By Cointelegraph

North Korea’s ‘Bureau 121’ Has an Army of 6000 Hackers
A report unveiled by the U.S. Army reveals that North Korea now has more than 6,000 hackers stationed in countries such as Belarus, China, India, Malaysia, Russia, among others.
The operations of four sub divisions are overseen by Bureau 121, the cyber warfare guidance unit of the hermit nation.
