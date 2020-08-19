NFL Star DeSean Jackson and Kayla Phillips Announce Engagement

The mother of two gives her loyal fans a look at how her athlete boyfriend proposes to her through a video shared on her YouTube channel, saying, ‘I’m getting married.’

–

DeSean Jackson and Kayla Phillips have upgraded their relationship status. The longtime couple has recently announced that they’re now engaged to be married as Kayla shared how the proposal went down through a video posted on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Kayla gave her viewers an update on her life as she mentioned that “something happened” on her birthday. The video then cut to show how she celebrated her birthday at a restaurant along with DeSean and several other friends. Following the dinner, the couple moved to an indoor golf course, where the NFL athlete got down on one knee to propose to his baby mama.

Kayla was visibly emotional as DeSean presented her with the ring, before she showered the athlete with kisses. “I’m getting married,” she said to the camera, showing off her diamond engagement ring. She also promised to give more updates through her channel.





Fans have since congratulated the couple on their milestone. “Congratulations Kayla, I’m literally tearing up. I’m so happy for you, your testimony really touched me & encouraged me to get back on track with my Lord, it’s exciting to see how God is working in your life,” an individual commented. “And congrats on the engagement bout time he proposed lol enjoy it married life is awesome,” one other said.

Someone was really happy to hear the news as s/he wrote in all-caps, “HOW BEAUTIFUL OMG CONGRATS GIRL YOU DESERVE IT WITH THAT AMAZING AND BRIGHT SPIRIT OF YOURS.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Congratulations Kayla, you and DeSean make a really cute couple and I wish all the happiness in the world in this next stage in your life.” There was also a person who wished the lovebirds “a long and happy marriage.”

DeSean and Kayla have been dating for about six years. The couple shares two children together, while the former has another son from a previous relationship.