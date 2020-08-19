New video footage appears to show security guard inciting post-Finals altercation with Masai Ujiri

New video footage appears to show Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was shoved twice before pushing back against Alameda County sherriff’s deputy Alan Strickland while trying to reach the court after the team won the NBA championship in June 2019.

The footage was first released by FOX KTVU 2 on Tuesday night and later confirmed by the News.

The video shows Ujiri attempting to walk on to the court after the Raptors’ 114-110 Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Strickland uses his arm to stop Ujiri in an apparent effort to ensure he had security credentials. As Ujiri tries to walk by, Strickland shoves the 50-year-old before the two appear to exchange words. Strickland then shoves Ujiri again, at which point Ujiri retaliates by pushing Strickland back.

New video footage appears to show Raptors president Masai Ujiri didn’t instigate the altercation he was sued over after Toronto won the NBA title in June 2019 <a href=”https://t.co/mMsD6PuIto”>pic.twitter.com/mMsD6PuIto,lt;/a,gt; —@cbcsports

The altercation is broken up at that point by bystanders. Ujiri is escorted to the court, where he’s met by Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

FOX KTVU 2 says the videos it obtained span six minutes 20 seconds of three edited clips.

In a statement Tuesday, the Raptors continued to support Ujiri.

“We are mindful this remains before the courts, but we have always maintained that the claims made against Masai are baseless and entirely without merit. We believe this video evidence shows exactly that — Masai was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions.”

In a document filed in March in a California district court, Ujiri alleged Strickland of “forcefully shoving him back once and then twice” as Ujiri attempted to make his way on the court. The document also stated Ujiri only made contact after Strickland’s initial incitement.

“Other than the shoves, the two men did not have any further physical contact with each other,” the document says. “The entire encounter between Mr. Strickland and Mr. Ujiri was brief. Mr. Ujiri was eventually escorted to the court where he joined his team, accepted the championship trophy, and gave a live on-camera interview.”

The document was filed in response Strickland and his wife Kelly Strickland’s civil claim Feb. 10 seeking $75,000 US in general damages, as well as other compensation including punitive damages, lost wages, current and future medical expenses and legal costs.

Strickland alleged that as a result of the altercation, he suffered “injury to his head, body, health, strength, nervous system and person, all of which caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering.”