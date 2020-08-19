New Studies Investigate the Accuracy of Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring with Masimo SpHb® on Neonates

Article content continued

In clinical studies with adult patients, continuous monitoring with SpHb as part of blood management programs has been shown to improve outcomes, such as reducing the percentage of patients receiving transfusions,3 reducing the units of red blood cells transfused per patient,4-5 reducing the time to transfusion,6 reducing costs,7 and even reducing mortality 30 and 90 days after surgery by 33% and 29%, respectively.8Today, SpHb technology supports clinicians in over 75 countries around the world.9

SpHb is not intended to replace laboratory blood testing. Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician’s judgment considering, among other factors, patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples.

Noninvasive, continuous SpHb for neonatal patients received CE marking in August 2019, and SpHb is now available for patients of all ages in CE marked countries. Noninvasive, continuous SpHb has received FDA clearance for patients > 3 kg but is not currently indicated for patients < 3 kg in the U.S.

