Netflix confirms it's been testing a "Shuffle Play,quot; feature, which will randomly play content based on what a user watches or saves to a list, since July (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Sean Hollister / The Verge:

Netflix confirms it’s been testing a “Shuffle Play,rdquo; feature, which will randomly play content based on what a user watches or saves to a list, since July  —  One variant is called Shuffle Play, and you might already see it,nbsp; —  Does your Netflix home screen — you know …

