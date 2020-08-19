Netflix confirms it's been testing a "Shuffle Play,quot; feature, which will randomly play content based on what a user watches or saves to a list, since July (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

Sean Hollister / The Verge:
Netflix confirms it’s been testing a “Shuffle Play,rdquo; feature, which will randomly play content based on what a user watches or saves to a list, since July — One variant is called Shuffle Play, and you might already see it,nbsp; — Does your Netflix home screen — you know …
