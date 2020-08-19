More than 90 Democrats call on Postal Board to remove DeJoy: letter By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The United States Postal Service (USPS) headquarters building is seen in downtown Washington

WASHINGTON () – More than 90 Democrats on Wednesday called on the Postal Service’s board of governors to immediately remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “to protect this critical institution,” according to a letter seen by .

The letter, signed by Democrats including David Cicilline, Karen Bass, Mark Pocan, Hakem Jeffries and Gerald Connolly said “in his brief time as Postmaster General, Mr. DeJoy has implemented policies that have slowed delivery times to unacceptable levels and resulted in undelivered mail.”

A spokesman for the Postal Service did not immediately comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR