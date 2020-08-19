More Contestants Perform in the Second Night of Quarter-Finals

NBC

Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” returned with its 2nd night of quarter-finals on Tuesday, August 18. In this episode, “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson joined judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara as a guest judge as Simon Cowell is still recovering following electric bike accident.

Kicking off the night was Kelvin Dukes, who performed a rendition of Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse‘s “Valerie” from a New York set on the Universal Studios. His dance moves successfully impressed the judges as Howie told him that he’s so good at everything. Sofia added that he’s a “born performer,” while Heidi dubbed him “one of her favorite acts this season.”





Following it up was The Shape who once again offered an amazing dance routine. Sofia raved about the performance, saying that she liked the location they chose for their shoot. However, Howie claimed that he didn’t enjoy the performance. Meanwhile, Kameron Ross sang Lady Gaga‘s “Million Reasons”, prompting Sofia and Kenan to praise him for the moving story.





Later, Sofia called BAD Salsa “spectacular” for their fast-paced, high energy routine of their Bollywood-inspired version of salsa dancing. Howie also loved their “precision.” Next, it was impressionist Vincent Marcus who showed his rapping skills as but it didn’t seem to be working for the judges.









Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals then showed more stunning dog tricks which earned her compliments from Sofia. BONAVEGA took the stage to perform a mash-up of The Weeknd with an electric guitar solo. Judges, however, thought that he performed better in his first audition.





The Spyros Bros then performed from the Universal Studios lot which made their performance look even better as they incorporated a diabolo in the middle of their performance. As for Daneliya Tuleshova, she opted to sing Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times”. It was such an epic performance, enough to make the judges give her a standing ovation.









In the episode, Jonathan Goodwin performed what he claimed to be one of the most dangerous acts, “Trial by Fire”. Before he started, Heidi came to check all of the contraptions. Jonathan, whose head was locked in a box and handcuffed, had to escape before a 20-second fire ring would burn him alive. For the dangerous performance, Heidi called him “fully insane.” Howie and Sofia also enjoyed it though they admitted that it was stressful.

Concluding the night was Voices of Our City Choir of San Diego, who performed a new arrangement of “Stand by Me”. It gives the judges chills with the performance.

Only five of them will advance to the next round. The results will be revealed in the Wednesday, August 19 episode.