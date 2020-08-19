Millions of Chinese investors rushed into July’s stock market rally By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Men wearing face masks are seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

SHANGHAI () – China reported the largest number of new stock investors in five years in July, as millions of individuals rushed into a buoyant share market, boosting trading turnover and brokerage earnings.

The number of new investors in mainland Chinese shares totaled 2.4 million in July, the most since June 2015, the peak of China’s massive stock bubble that later burst, according to official Securities Times.

It represents a 60% jump from a month earlier and a year-on-year increase of 124%, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC).

Investors sought high returns in a stock market that jumped over 10% in July, helping boost turnover. Stamp duty income from securities trading rose 35.3% year-on-year during the first seven months, compared with a 8.7% fall in fiscal revenues as coronavirus hit the economy, official data shows.

Hectic trading benefits brokerages. Over 25 listed brokerages reported a profit jump of over 50% in July, Securities Times reported.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR