Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Disfigured Foot Following Shooting Incident

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker shares on social media pictures of the gunshot wounds on her mangled foot following Tory Lanez drama in a Hollywood Hills party recently.

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing the gnarly images of the foot injuries she sustained following a shooting incident at a Hollywood Hills party last month (Jul20).

The rapper underwent surgery on both her feet following the drama and her stitches were removed at the beginning of this month.

She took to social media on Wednesday (19Aug20) to show off her messed-up feet with bullet wounds and skin damage, and cleared up a few reports about her recovery.

“I usually don’t address internet bullsh*t but y’all people are so sick!” the “WAP” hitmaker wrote. “God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not a** sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol (laughing out loud) but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION (sic).”

Megan was shot as she left the party with rapper Tory Lanez, who was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with possession of a firearm. It’s still not clear who shot Megan.