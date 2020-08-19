Matthew Lloyd’s advice to Tom Lynch as footage reveals Sam Collins started off-ball hits, Richmond Tigers, Gold Coast Suns

Footage from the third quarter of Richmond’s win over the Gold Coast Suns has could explain why Tigers star Tom Lynch lashed out and struck opponent Sam Collins.

Lynch was handed two separate $1000 fines after being charged with striking both Collins and Suns skipper Jarrod Witts, with his strike on Collins attracting heavy criticism.

The vision from the third quarter shows Lynch preparing to take a ruck contest on the 50m arc, before Collins strikes him from behind, seemingly unprovoked, causing Lynch to grapple with both he and Witts shortly after.

While he avoided suspension for his double-strikes on Collins and Witts, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd urged Lynch to seek retribution for off-ball hits within the play.

Collins’ third-quarter hit on Lynch led to the Tigers star lashing out at Suns skipper Jarrod Witts (Getty)

Lloyd was no stranger to being targeted by defenders throughout his career, and suggested that the close attention comes with the territory of being a power forward.

“Tom Hawkins has been through it, Jonathan Brown has been through it, I’ve been through it, sometimes you get tested a little bit and you’re copping a little bit off the ball,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Eddie nicknamed me the ‘Velvet Sledgehammer’ for a period where I was suspended four times in about 11 or 12 weeks.

“You’re copping so much off the ball that you’re venting in a sense and you’re frustrated.

The third-quarter stoppage where Collins is seen striking Lynch in the back as he prepares to ruck (Fox Footy)

“What I’d say to Tom is, you’ve got to pick your mark. Don’t react then and there, wait your time. There might be a time where Sam Collins is backing back into a pack, put your knee up and go for a mark and you might hurt Collins in that way.

“He’s just probably got to get some advice, pick your moments, Tom, rather than hurting your team.”

Former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon also sympathised with Lynch, saying Collins should expect to be hit back after instigating earlier on in the contest.

“That was very aggressive, to me, identical to Lynch, but with more force,” Lyon said of Collins’ third-quarter strike.

Matthew Lloyd says all star forwards have to get used to dealing with close attention from defenders (Getty)

“It was very aggressive by Collins, and that’s okay, but if you’re going to do that, you’ve got to wear what comes. You win them and wear them.

“In the context of the treatment, I’ve watched all year and he was under pressure for not performing, but people were holding and had two arms around him. He’s decided enough is enough, I’m getting aggressive.

“Generally, the fullbacks are behind and in your back, so I think keep standing your ground, Tom, attack the ball hard and when you get an opportunity, take it and tackle hard and hit the pack hard.”

Lloyd and Lyon’s advice to Lynch came as his captain Trent Cotchin went in to bat for the star forward earlier on Wednesday.

Teammates Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin have both thrown their support behind Lynch after the match (AAP)

Speaking on AFL 360, Cotchin dismissed mass criticism of Lynch as “a little bit of a storm in a teacup”.

“To be frank, Lynchy first and foremost is an incredible human being and we love him very much at Tigerland,” Cotchin said.

“He’s one of those guys that once he crosses the line he’s got a bit of white line fever. Clearly he knows he needs to pay within the rules but he’s also got a spark of aggression in him. As a big bloke who gets hung onto every week and gets a lot of attention, sometimes you need to fight the battle.

“We’ll support Lynchy to the hilt, he probably needs some help from his teammates rather than having to do it all himself obviously within the rules.

“I think it’s a little bit of a storm in a teacup. We play footy, we’re grown men, you come to battles and it’s a bit of a fierce one anyway.”