Matt Nagy offers tepid assessment of Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky is still in the running for the Chicago Bears’ quarterback job, but the early returns might not be so encouraging.

Bears coach Matt Nagy was asked if Trubisky has become a better player over the offseason based on what he’s seen so far. Nagy’s response was to essentially punt on the question.

“We don’t have enough right now,” Nagy said Tuesday, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “I wish I could tell you we had enough. But there’s just not enough with where we’re at. We need to see more. I can’t give you a fair statement or opinion with that.”

That’s a pretty basic stock answer from Nagy. The Bears have been in camp long enough that if there is serious improvement, Nagy would have seen it by now. That’s especially true given the work Trubisky has been doing during the offseason.

Trubisky’s numbers essentially stagnated in 2020. He threw for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 3,138 yards in 15 starts.

Trubisky’s rival for the job, Nick Foles, does have a key disadvantage in the camp battle. However, he’s also likely the better quarterback. That may be all that matters in the end.