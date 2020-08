Video was released on Tuesday from the infamous Masai Ujiri incident after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship last year.

Ujiri was accused of hitting sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland in the face when trying to get onto the court to celebrate the Raptors’ Game 6 victory. At the time, all we had was a video that showed the two being separated after the alleged incident.

Now we have more video of what transpired.

Beware of the bad language used by Strickland in the video: