‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Confused on Why Quad Goes Off on Her Over Emojis

Bravo/Instagram

In response to the doctor leaving the face with hand over mouth emojis underneath her post, Quad says, ‘Damn sis don’t be a hater all your life, sorry you spent all your coins at the doctor and still didn’t get the body GOD gave me.’

–

Dr. Heavenly believes she doesn’t have any issues with Miss Quad, so she really has no idea why her “Married to Medicine” co-star has to attack her like that. It all started after the latter posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 19 a photo of herself flaunting her natural body.

In the said photo that was taken during her vacation in Mexico, Quad could be seen with her back facing the camera as she struck a pose that helped her flaunt her booty more. “It’s not a secret… It’s just not your business,” so she wrote in the caption of the photo. Heavenly was among hundreds of people who left a comment underneath the post, posting a couple of face with hand over mouth emojis.

<br />

Heavenly apparently meant no shade at all by her post, but Quad felt otherwise. In response to the doctor, she said, “Damn sis don’t be a hater all your life, sorry you spent all your coins at the doctor and still didn’t get the body GOD gave me. Now, run and tell that!” Not stopping there, she added several hashtags such as, “Bariatric Surgery” and “Whatever It Took to Be Mediocre.”

Reading her response, Heavenly was completely taken aback. “I don’t know where that come from. I’m trying to understand,” she told a fan. “We literally have no beef… She’s not filming so it’s not that… Hmmm.”

<br />

Fans are just as confused as Heavenly. “Yeah idk why Quad responded like that. I thought Heavenly used that emoji as cute reference to Quad’s caption that mentioned a secret,” one person commented. “She must be on drugs cuz that’s the only explanation,” someone else assumed, while another said, “Well damn. Why she go in like that in response to some damn emojis.”