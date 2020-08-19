Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown Criticized for Not Wearing Mask While Hanging Out Together

Instagram

While some fans find the surprising combination between the ‘Hero’ hitmaker and the ‘Stranger Things’ star exciting, some others slam the two stars for ignoring COVID-19 protocol.

–

Mariah Carey shocked everyone when she shared a picture of her hanging out with Millie Bobby Brown on her Instagram account on Monday, August 17. While some fans found the surprising combination exciting, some others slammed the two stars for ignoring COVID-19 protocol as they didn’t wear masks.

“A surprise visit by Enola Holmes a.k.a. princess Millie!” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her posing with the 16-year-old “Stranger Things” star. Mariah was referring to Millie’s character in upcoming movie “Enola Holmes“, which will be released on September 23 on Netflix.

<br />

Instead of praising them, some fans criticized them for not practicing social distancing. “That’s not physical distancing,” one of Mariah’s followers noted in the comment section. “Where’s your masks!!!!????” another fan questioned. “Where is your mask Mariah. Irresponsible,” someone else fired off.

However, not all comments were vicious. “This is the most unexpected friendship ever but I love it so much,” a fan gushed, while someone else dubbed them “the queen and the princess.” Another fan commented, “Y’ALL ARE GORGEOUS ILY MIMI.”

Millie herself responded to the loving shout-out, writing back, “love you so much [a heart emoji].” “Orange Is the New Black” actress Ruby Rose also chimed in, “Where’s my invite as Mariah number 1 fan haha.”

Mariah and Millie are not the only celebrities who are under fire for not wearing masks amid coronavirus pandemic. “Teen Mom 2” alums Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason were criticized for shopping for some hair dye without a mask on. “This is horrible. I am in NC and we have some of the highest rates right now and are on mandatory mask requirements unless you are able to socially distant yourself,” a critic said.

“I would literally expect nothing else from this clan,” another naysayer added. “In fact I’d be seriously shocked to see either one of them in a mask,” someone wrote.