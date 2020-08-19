Man arrested for possession of raw gold worth R500 000 in KwaZulu-Natal

A man has been arrested after police officers

caught him in possession of raw gold worth R500 000.

It is alleged that he was preparing to smuggle it

into Gauteng.

He has been also been charged with corruption after

he allegedly offered investigators money to release him.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after police

officers caught him in possession of raw gold, with an estimated value of R500

000, in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Hawks, the Richards Bay Serious

Organised Crime Unit and Pongola police received a tip-off about a suspect who

was allegedly in possession of raw gold which he was reportedly preparing to

smuggle into Gauteng.

“A joint operation was swiftly conducted and

the suspect was arrested and charged,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe

Mhlongo said on Tuesday.

He said the value of the seized raw gold was

estimated to be R500 000.

During the preliminary investigation, investigators

found that the seized gold had been extracted from Klipwal Gold Mine in

Pongola.

“The suspect was charged for corruption after

he offered the investigators money to set him free,” Mhlongo said.

He is expected to make his first court appearance

at the Pongola Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

