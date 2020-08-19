Maeda loses no-hit bid but Twins win in 12 By

3/3 © . MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins



Jorge Polanco drove in two runs, including the winner with one out in the 12th inning, and Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Polanco drove in Byron Buxton from third with a broken-bat dribbler past losing pitcher David Phelps (2-2) to win it.

Maeda set a team record with eight consecutive strikeouts but failed to garner the win as the Brewers rallied for three ninth-inning runs and force extra innings. Keston Hiura hit a run-scoring single, and Twins second baseman Ildemaro Vargas committed a two-run throwing error to tie the game.

Eric Sogard broke up the no-hitter to start the ninth with a soft liner over the glove of shortstop Polanco for a leadoff single. Maeda then departed after throwing a career-high 115 pitches. He struck out 12 and walked two.

Phillies 13, Red Sox 6

Bryce Harper crushed a three-run home run as part of a seven-run sixth inning, and Philadelphia sent host Boston to its ninth consecutive defeat.

Jay Bruce (four RBIs), Rhys Hoskins and Phil Gosselin also homered for the Phillies, who ran their winning streak to four. Philadelphia will seek to finish a two-game sweep Wednesday afternoon.

Rafael Devers had three hits, and Xander Bogaerts drove in a pair for the Red Sox, who have been outscored 86-41 during their skid.

Diamondbacks 10, Athletics 1

A five-run first inning set the stage for Arizona’s sixth consecutive win, a rout of Oakland in Phoenix.

Arizona’s Nick Ahmed drove in five runs in the first two innings, and Kole Calhoun hit his sixth home run this month. Luke Weaver (1-3) earned the victory after pitching a season-high five innings and allowing a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six.

Ahmed’s three-run home run highlighted the big first inning, which included a wild pitch from A’s starter Frankie Montas (2-2) that allowed the first run to score, plus an Eduardo Escobar sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

Astros 2, Rockies 1 (11 innings)

Myles Straw hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th and host Houston beat Colorado.

Straw finished with two hits, Yuli Gurriel also had two hits and Andre Scrubb (1-0) pitched the 11th for the win. Raimel Tapia had an RBI single for the Rockies.

Houston starter Zack Greinke and Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela both pitched eight shutout innings before departing.

Nationals 8, Braves 5

Juan Soto continued his torrid pace with two more hits and a key RBI to help Washington win at Atlanta.

Soto finished 2-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run after driving one in as the Nationals took the lead with a four-run rally in the fifth inning. Over the past nine games, Soto is batting .441 (15-for-34) with a double, six homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs. He upped his average to .417.

Soto was one of seven Nationals with multiple hits, including rookie Luis Garcia with three. Wander Suero (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Daniel Hudson (NYSE:), victimized by the Braves for two ninth-inning homers in Monday’s loss, worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Padres 6, Rangers 4

Wil Myers hit a grand slam and former Ranger Jurickson Profar added a two-run homer to lead San Diego to a win at Arlington, Texas. Cal Quantrill came on with two on and two outs in the ninth to retire Todd Frazier on a fly to center for his first major league save.

Joey Gallo highlighted a four-run Rangers fourth with a three-run homer. Neither team scored over the final five innings.

San Diego’s Adrian Morejon made his first start of the season and allowed only one walk with four strikeouts in three hitless innings. Craig Stammen (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing only one hit in two scoreless innings after the Rangers scored four runs (three earned) against Javy Guerra.

Rays 6, Yankees 3

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer, and visiting Tampa Bay continued its surge by recording a victory over New York.

The Rays improved to 4-1 in the 10-game season series with the Yankees and also handed New York its first loss in 11 games this season in games played at Yankee Stadium.

Blake Snell (2-0) benefitted from the Rays’ run support while allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. Gary Sanchez hit a solo homer and Luke Voit hit a two-run homer out of the leadoff spot for the Yankees, whose 10-0 start in games played at Yankee Stadium matched the team record set in 1951 and equaled in 1987.

Cubs 6, Cardinals 3

Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber each clubbed home runs, and Chicago held on for a win over visiting St. Louis.

Jason Heyward added an RBI triple for Chicago, which earned its second win in a row over St. Louis. The teams are scheduled to meet for a doubleheader Wednesday to cap off a stretch of five games in three days.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish (4-1) picked up his fourth straight victory after allowing one run on eight hits in six innings. Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter drove in one run apiece for the Cardinals.

Dodgers 2, Mariners 1

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift streaking Los Angeles to a victory over visiting Seattle.

Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the six hits for the Dodgers, who have won seven in a row.

Kyle Lewis scored on a groundout in the seventh inning and Marco Gonzales matched a career high with nine strikeouts for the reeling Mariners, who have lost seven consecutive games.

White Sox 10, Tigers 4

Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu combined to go 8-for-12 with a home run and eight RBIs as the top of the order powered host Chicago past Detroit.

Detroit sputtered to its seventh straight defeat as left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-1) struggled in his major league debut. Anderson blasted the third pitch of Skubal’s career into the left field seats for his second leadoff home run against the Tigers in as many nights and third leadoff homer this season.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease continued his early-career dominance of Detroit, limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Cease improved to 4-1 this season and 5-0 in five starts against Detroit as the White Sox won their third straight game.

Mets 8, Marlins 3

Brandon Nimmo homered, tripled and singled while leading New York to a victory at Miami.

Nimmo, who was robbed of a hit on a line drive into a shift and also flied out to the warning track, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs while raising his on-base percentage to .431. He has four homers this season and has tripled in consecutive games.

The Mets, who have won two straight games, also got solo homers from J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario, and the latter totaled three RBIs. New York has seven homers in the past two games.

Indians 6, Pirates 3 (10 innings)

Carlos Santana’s three-run homer in the 10th inning gave visiting Cleveland its fourth straight win.

Against Pittsburgh reliever Sam Howard (1-1) in a game that had been tied 3-3 since the fifth, and with Cesar Hernandez placed on second, Francisco Lindor drew a one-out walk. Santana blasted a shot to left, his second homer, and it survived a review to see whether it was fair or foul.

Josh Bell hit a two-run double and Colin Moran an RBI single for the Pirates, who had played just two games in eight days because of COVID-19 concerns with their scheduled opponents.

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 7 (10 innings)

Toronto scored the tie-breaking run on a throwing error in the top of the 10th inning and held on to beat host Baltimore.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a shot that Orioles first baseman Chris Davis dove and stopped. While still on the ground, Davis tried to throw out Travis Shaw at the plate, but the throw was wild, and the Jays took an 8-7 lead off losing pitcher Cole Sulser (1-2).

Anthony Bass (1-0) received the win for Toronto. Randal Grichuk drove in four runs for a second straight night, including a two-run homer. Shaw hit a three-run homer and knocked in three. Anthony Santander (MC:) had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three for the Orioles.

Giants 8, Angels 2

Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, Trevor Cahill and five relievers combined on a five-hitter and San Francisco beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Yastrzemski led off the game with a home run off Angels starter Dylan Bundy, who has been the Angels’ best pitcher this season. Bundy (3-2) also allowed a homer to Sandoval in the second, and he was done after four innings, having yielded four runs on four hits and three walks.

Cahill, who pitched for the Angels last season, gave up a home run to Tommy La Stella in the first inning but nothing else in four innings, giving up four hits and walking one. Caleb Baragar, Sam Selman, Wandy Peralta, Jarlin Garcia (1-1) and Shaun Anderson combined to hold the Angels to one run and one hit over the final five innings to close it out.

Reds-Royals, ppd.

Cincinnati’s scheduled game at Kansas City was postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” Major League Baseball announced.

The final two games of the Reds’ weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates were called off in response to a positive COVID-19 test that was revealed after Cincinnati’s 8-1 win on Friday. One of the Reds players tested positive.

The two-game Reds-Royals series will be contested in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media