‘Love Is Blind’ Star Kenny Barnes Spills Details of Engagement to GF Alexandra Garrison

The reality TV star revealed in an interview that he proposed to his girlfriend at Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 7 after dating for a little over one year.

Kenny Barnes is hearing the wedding bells. A little over one year after he began dating Alexandra Garrison, the “Love Is Blind” star reveals in a new interview that the two of them have gotten engaged. He also spills details of his North Carolina proposal.

The 28-year-old got down on one knee on August 7 at Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Recounting the moment, he told PEOPLE that he presented her with a four-carat emerald center stone ring from Diamonds Direct Jewelers.

The TV personality confessed that he initially planned his proposal to be taking place at a venue that was special for both of them, but was forced to change it because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I had organized plans to propose at The Biltmore Estate (our first date) but the vacation fell through in response to COVID-19 restrictions,” he recalled.

On whether or not his now-fiancee was surprised by his proposal, Kenny shared, “She would tell you that she had an idea, but I would describe it as wishful thinking.” He added, “I kept it a secret and definitely handled her questioning in the months leading up to our moment to keep her off my trail.”

Speaking about the wedding plans, the ex-fiance of Kelly Chase claimed they will make the most out of the pandemic to prepare for their nuptials. “So many events have been delayed, canceled or pushed to 2021 or 2022, so we figure that this will allow us to plan everything out and see how COVID-19 continues to evolve,” he pointed out.

Kenny met Alexandra through his younger sister Anna, and began a long-distance relationship for the first three months of their relationship. “Alexandra and Anna had been friends for nearly three years while living in Charlotte and when I came to town to help move Anna, I met Alexandra at the brewery, Wooden Robot,” he shared.

“What’s funny is that there was apparently an ‘inside joke’ among their friends that Alexandra should date me,” he continued. “Alexandra knew who I was during that entire three-year period, but since we lived in separate cities and had never met, there was never an opportunity to entertain anything.”

Asked how he knew she was the one, Kenny replied, “The moment that sticks out most is when she and I stayed up looking at the stars during a summertime trip to Lake Gaston. We talked for at least six hours and ended up falling asleep on the couch upstairs. It was then that I knew we were on the same page and that we were meant to be.”