Lori Loughlin’s Husband Allegedly Berated School Counsellor for Doubting Daughter Olivia’s Resume

The ‘Full House’ actress and her husband reportedly hid admissions scam from high school counsellor and he came after the counsellor for doubting that their daughter was really an athlete.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli allegedly advised their daughter to keep quiet in front of their high school counsellor to hide their role in the college admissions scandal.

The couple has pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£380,000) to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits – even though neither girl was a rower.

In a court document filed by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling ahead of the pair’s sentencing on Friday (21Aug20), it is alleged Giannulli even confronted the counsellor for telling an admissions official at the University of Southern California (USC) he doubted Olivia Jade was in crew.

“Giannulli aggressively asked what (the counsellor) was telling USC about his daughters and why (the counsellor) was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities,” the filing states, according to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six. “Giannulli also bluntly stated that (his younger daughter) was a coxswain.”

Later that day, the counsellor emailed Giannulli that he had advised USC that Olivia Jade “is truly a coxswain.” The dad, copying his wife, replied “Thank you very much” before forwarding the email to Singer and noting “Here we go…,” the filing states.

The former “Full House” star has submitted a plea deal, which would see the actress serve two months in jail, while her designer husband would serve five months. In addition to prison time, Giannulli will pay $250,000 (£190,000) and serve 250 hours of community service while Loughlin will pay $150,000 (£114,00) and perform 100 hours of community service.