Lisa Rinna’s ‘Crotch Shot’ in Racy ‘WAP’ Dance Video Leaves People Appalled

Teaming up with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski to take on the #WAPChallange, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star shares a mash-up video of her wearing a leotard while dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song.

Lisa Rinna has proven that she’s successfully keeping up to date with the social media latest trends. Refusing to let her age restrict her from showing her sensual side, the 57-year-old actress has jumped in the #WAPChallange that has someone dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s new hit song “WAP”, which is known for its controversial provocative lyrics.

Delivering her own take on the challenge, the Bravo reality TV personality shared on her Instagram page on Monday, August 17 a mash-up TikTok video featuring celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. A shirtless Brad opened the clip by showing his flexibility.

Lisa then took over as she’s seen crawling on the floor while pushing her derriere up and down and pounding the floor. Wearing a leotard, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star then spread her legs for the camera before she twerked several times. “I’m getting killed for this,” she captioned it.

But Lisa’s “crotch shot” was apparently too much for her followers who were unhappy with the racy display by the star. “Lisa, you’re a great dancer but the crotch shot is not something I want to see!” a shocked fan wrote in the comment section. Instead of getting offended, Lisa poked fun at her own provocative dance, responding to the comment, “I know same!”

“You’re almost 60. Get off the floor,” someone else reminded her. “This is too much,” another simply said. A fourth user, meanwhile, suggested her to get bleaching in her nether region, “love you babe but you need some bleaching cream for the in between. I know a doctor lmk.” She once again took the comment in stride, admitting, “I need a bikini wax Stat!”

Not all, however, criticized Lisa’s racy dance video. “Love you and your outstanding dance moves Rinna!!!” one fan gushed. Praising the “Melrose Place” alum’s personality, another added, “You’re so awesome!”