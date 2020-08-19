‘LHHA’ Star Bambi Blasts Critic Slamming Her for Not Showing Baby’s Face

Instagram

One person finds it weird that the VH1 personality showed her son Breland’s face quickly, but she’s not doing the same with her daughter Xylo, who was born earlier this month.

–

Bambi Benson lets it be known that it’s her choice whether or not she wants to show her newborn baby’s face. It’s been weeks since the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star gave birth to her second daughter with Lil Scrappy, but she has yet to debut the baby girl’s face on social media, prompting people to urge her to show her newborn child soon.

Some of the people even got impatient and blasted over it, with one pointing out how weird it is because Bambi showed her son Breland’s face quickly, but she’s not doing the same with her daughter Xylo. In response to the said user, the VH1 personality said, “But like you said…that’s none of your business. Imagine being worried about someone else’s baby. Weird.”

Bambi announced her second pregnancy earlier this year and gave birth to the little bundle of joy on August 3. Her husband, Scrappy, announced the joyful news to his Instagram followers, sharing on the photo-sharing site a photo of Bambi holding their baby in a hospital bed. “She’s here everybody wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong she pushed for 10 min and had our #BabyXYLO beaurtiful (sic) head full of hair 7lbs 5oz we are blessed and I’m thanking God he blessed us with a healthy baby.”

<br />

Bambi later took to her own page to share her own post, still opting not to show their daughter’s face. The star simply gave her curious fans a look at her little body that was covered in a pink onesie. Meanwhile, two other photos showed both Bambi and Scrappy pushing the strollers as they looked at the infant. “Time to go home,” so she wrote in the caption of the post.

<br />

Baby Xylo is Bambi and Scrappy’s second child together, as they also share a son named Breland who was born in 2018. Scrappy also has a teen daughter Emani from his relationship with Erica Dixon.