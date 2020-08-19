Latest Google Maps update gives it a big advantage over Apple Maps

Google Maps is getting a few new visual improvements that will give users a more colorful and accurate view of an area. When you zoom out on Google Maps, you will now see a new “natural features” view, which will let you easily distinguish features such as lakes, beaches, deserts, rivers, and oceans. Google says Maps now offers the most comprehensive views of natural features on any map app. The new “natural features” view will be available in 220 countries and territories starting this week.

Sujoy Banerjee, Product Manager, Google Maps, wrote in a blog post: