Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Welcome SC’s Verdict with Joy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans finally rejoiced as the Supreme Court this morning ordered for the CBI to probe the case. For over two months, Sushant’s fans have been praying, talking on social media and whatnot for the top court to finally pass on the case to CBI for investigation. Popular opinion was that as the case has several angles attached to it and the truth hasn’t come out yet even after continuous investigation, it is best to hand over the case to the CBI. And finally, today, that happened.

On hearing the news, SSR’s fans couldn’t control their happiness as what they had been wishing for since so many days came true.



We have listed out some reactions from social media, check them out below…



Sometimes we realise the true value of people after losing themâÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ

Though the loss is irreplaceable but hope justice will be served soon.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#sushantsinghrajput

#CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/Qzl44DObjK

— Kirti Gupta (@dimpleonmycheek) August 19, 2020







Dear Sush…. We won Finally for CBI

Today is the day… Can anyone else feel his smile??? #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/8lxjtqvioQ

— Prince Walia âÂÂÂÂ¬ à©´ (@prnswalia) August 19, 2020







CBI Enquiry it is!!!!

Bholenath…. Save your child… Save his dignity…. Save his voice!#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #SupremeVerdict #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/aGYBs0kJVY

— Ojal Chanduka (@ojalchanduka12) August 19, 2020







Congratulations SSRians âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ CBI investigation is now allowed! Thank you everyone for your supportand hard work. We will definitely win.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #1stStepToSSRJustice #SushantSinghRajput #CBITakesOver

— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@Neil_Panchtilak) August 19, 2020







Finally Supreme Court Has Given Permission For CBI Investigation In #SushantSinghRajput [email protected]_k_ pic.twitter.com/AOgaU6moNZ

— JAGADEESH #WITH PK (@CHINNI_PSP) August 19, 2020





