Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande React to Supreme Court’s Verdict for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is something that has taken the entire country by storm. The question of what made him take such a drastic step constantly was on the minds of people and several netizens even came up with theories of their own.

However, it seems like now we finally will be able to find out the real reason behind his demise as the Supreme Court ordered for the Central Bureau of Investigation aka CBI to take over the case. Soon after the decision was out, Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon took to social media and shared her thoughts. She wrote, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. The Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Let’s all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR”



Sushant's ex – girlfriend Ankita Lokhande too seemed glad about the decision and wrote, "Verified Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice"











As per the Supreme Court orders, CBI is in charge of the investigation effective immediately. The Mumbai Police has been instructed to hand over all the case files by the Supreme Court.