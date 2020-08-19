Kristaps Porzingis questionable for game 2 vs. Clippers

Kristaps Porzingis may miss game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sore right knee.

Porzingis has had issues with his knee earlier this season, as he missed 10 games in December and January due to a similar injury. He also has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, including missing the entire 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL he suffered.

As a result of the injury, he was traded to Dallas, where he has proved to be a valuable sidekick to Luka Doncic, averaging 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season. With Luka and Porzingis, the Mavericks even managed to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, earning a matchup against the Clippers.