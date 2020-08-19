Kim Kardashian Slammed for Looking Unrecognizable in New Photo

Instagram

One critic accuses the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star of trying to copy another female celebrity’s look, while some others claim that she may photoshop the picture.

While the drama surrounding Kanye West‘s Twitter rant has slowly died down, Kim Kardashian is now taking the heat for her changing look. The reality TV star looked unrecognizable in a new photo allegedly shared by hair colorist Chris Appleton.

It’s unknown when or for what occasion the image was taken, but the mother of four put on a full makeup in it. Her medium-length hair was parted on the side and pulled into a half up do as she pouted her lips to the camera.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star looked so different in the picture that someone might mistake her for a Kim look-alike at first glance, prompting Masika Kalysha to ask, “Who dis?” While her different appearance might be attributed to her makeup, social media users can’t help being baffled at her seemingly changing look.

“She looks great. I wish I could afford a new face every couple of months,” one user sarcastically wrote. Another couldn’t believe that it’s Kim, commenting, “That don’t even look like her anymore.” Someone else was also baffled, asking in disbelief, “Nah forreal who tf is this yo? Don’t even look like she could be Kim’s sibling.”

“who she supposed to be now ?” a fourth person shaded the reality TV star. Another accused Kim of excessive of photoshop for the pic, retorting, “Before they photoshop their pics they’re prob like hmm what face should I use today?”

“This is not her face, facetuned too much,” another speculated what made Kim’s face look so different. Meanwhile, a concerned fan chimed in, “No. Body dysmorphia is a serious disease. She need help.”

Kim isn’t the first Kardashian sister who sparked backlash with her ever-changing look. Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian was previously under fire when she debuted her new look which included a darker do and bronze tan. Her face also looked slimmer in the pictures shared in May.

Instead of praising her for the makeover, some people blasted her for her barely recognizable appearance. “Idk who that is but it’s for sure not khloe,” said one person who almost failed to recognize the Good Americans founder. “She really be setting herself up failure. This pic looks nothing like her,” another similarly commented.