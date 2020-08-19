Kevin Hart Explains Why He Defends Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon

WENN

Addressing his support for Ellen and Nick, the ‘Upside’ actor says, I know who they are,’ adding that ‘those are two of the most amazing people that I know.’

Despite backlash that Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon face amid their controversies, Kevin Hart still chooses to be standing up for them. Although the decision earns him criticism on its own, it seems like the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor doesn’t regret it.

“I don’t lose sight of the definition of friendship, and in our business, it’s one thing that people don’t really hold on to. There’s a lot of relationships that are fake, and there’s some that are real,” Kevin shared in an interview with which was published on Tuesday, August 18. “In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I’m always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of. I know the people that both of them are, and knowing the people, all I can say is my experiences with those people.”

The comedian added that it’s “not to take away from what other people are saying that they have had, and that they have done. It’s just to highlight what I’m saying I know, and what I can speak on behalf of.”

“In times like this, I know also how dark it gets. I know how lonely it gets, because I know that these are times when people just turn their back on you,” he went on saying. “So for the ones that you love, that are close to your heart, you just want them to have some support, when it seems that there is none out there, and that’s just who I am as a person.”

Kevin added that he would do that for “anybody, across the board, that I consider a friend, and that’s not a big group of people.” He explained, “I’m true to it, and it doesn’t mean that you have to speak on behalf of the problem. It doesn’t mean that you have to disregard the things that others are saying. It means that I can just speak on my relationship with my friends.”

Addressing his support for Ellen and Nick, Kevin said, “When it comes to Nick, and it comes Ellen, I know who they are, and I know who they’ve been for the years that I’ve been around them, and I can only speak to that. Those are two of the most amazing people that I know.”

Nick landed in hot water after making anti-semitic comments on his podcast where he remarked that white people were “savage” and “barbaric.” Due to the controversial comments, Nick, who has since apologized for it, was fired by ViacomCBS.

As for Ellen, former and current employees of her popular talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came forward with allegations of racism and toxic work environment. That prompted an internal investigation that results in the firing of three executive producers.

Over the weekend, Kevin was spotted [/news/view/00158323.html]hanging out[u] with Ellen in Montecito, California. The two enjoyed lunch outside at Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach on Saturday, August 15. The pair were photographed to be engaging in a deep conversation while enjoying a glass of wine.