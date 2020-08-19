Kehlani Decides to Remove Tory Lanez’s Verse to Show Loyalty to Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram

In a new interview, the ‘Gangsta’ singer says she feels like she has to ‘do the right thing’ because ‘this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to.’

Kehlani was put in a tough situation following a drama between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion where Tory allegedly shot Megan’s leg. That prompted Kehlani, who worked with the Canadian rapper on her song “Can I”, to face questions from fans about whether or not she would keep Tory in her song.

She eventually decided to leave him out of the music video for “Can I” and her upcoming deluxe version of “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”. Explaining her moves during her appearance on Chicago’s “WGCI” radio station, Kehlani said, “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’ ”

“And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal s**t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record,” she added. The “Gangsta” singer continued, “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”

Last month, Kehlani released the music video for “Can I” that didn’t feature Tory. “Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” the “Good Thing” singer wrote prior to the release. “The album came out months ago i can’t remove it , doesn’t work like that. can only move forward.”

Tory was initially arrested and charged for possession of a firearm after he was pulled over by police on early Sunday morning, July 12. That prompted him to be under investigation as police believe he pulled the trigger and injured his rumored girlfriend Megan. He remains mum on the allegations.