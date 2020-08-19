Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan Signed on for Another Season of ‘American Idol’

ABC

The three judges are set to return to the panel for a new season of the revamped television singing competition along with longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

–

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have all signed on to return for another season of “American Idol“.

The three judges and host Ryan Seacrest have all signed new deals to hunt for America’s next singing talent.

Announcing the news on Wednesday (19Aug20), ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, “American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most.”

“There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

Meanwhile, mum-to-be Katy has confirmed she’ll be back behind the judges’ desk, posting a tweet that reads, “She’s gonna be a workin’ Mama WERKIN’ it on @americanidol for season 4! Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?”