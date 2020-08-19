Kanye West Trolled After Hanging Out With Steve Harvey at Chick-Fil-A

WENN

While some Twitter users can’t help criticizing the ‘Follow God’ rapper over his grammar error in his tweet, many others think that his interaction with the comedian and Chick-Fil-A bosses was awkward.

– Kanye West has once again sparked online chatter with his social media activity. The Atlanta rapper, who has been making headlines lately with his Twitter rants, revealed via his Tuesday, August 18 post that he recently hung out with Steve Harvey at Chick-Fil-A.

“Me and Steve Harvey was hungry,” the husband of Kim Kardashian wrote along with a photo of the “Family Feud” host sitting inside the restaurant. In another post, Ye shared a video of the CEO and Senior Vice President of the restaurant singing grace in the middle of the spot. “Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A,” he captioned it.

It didn’t take long before Ye’s tweets attracted a lot of comments from social media users. Their reactions were varied, from those who criticized his grammar error to some others who think that his interaction with Steve and the Chick Fil A owners were awkward.

“Was hungry?” one person pointed out at the 43-year-old’s grammar error in his tweet. Another corrected the Yeezy designer, “Steve Harvey and I were hungry.” A third one mocked Ye, “He’s trying to be president and can’t even use proper grammar? Lol.”

Some others appeared to be creeped out by Dan and Bubba’s singing in the video. “Everything they do is cult like,” one person reacted. Another retorted, “Because it is creepy.” Getting the same vibe, another wondered, “Why does it feel creepy?” Someone else wasn’t impressed at all by Ye’s Twitter updates, writing, “Two coons hanging out nothing to see here.”

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed people noticed Steve had a ziploc baggie in his pocket, prompting speculation that the comedian carried weed in the plastic bag. “Fun thought, but if Steve Harvey and Kanye are getting baked and hitting Chick-fil-A, Steve’s not carrying grass in a Ziploc on his person like a teenager in the midwest 15 years ago,” one person remarked.

“Let’s all stop and stare at Steve’s pocket tho what’s that??” a curious person asked. Another joked, “Was Steve smuggling out bags of Buddy fruit cups ?”