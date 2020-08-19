Kanye West Secures Presidential Ballot in Utah

WENN

The ‘Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ star will appear on the presidential ballot in Utah after qualifying as a candidate for the upcoming election in November.

–

Kanye West has been given a boost in his presidential bid after qualifying as a candidate in Utah.

The rapper secured his place on the ballot after receiving the necessary 1,000 signatures required.

That means fans will be able to vote for him, alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump in November (20).

Kanye has also qualified as a candidate in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

The validity of his candidacy in his native Illinois is still under investigation due to issues linked to signatures.