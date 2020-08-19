Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar React to SC’s Verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The Supreme Count today announced the verdict that the Central Bureau of Investigation will now be probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The SC made it clear that both Bihar and Mumbai Police will cooperate with CBI and the FIR lodged in Patna will be referred for the case.

Reacting to this news, stars took to social media to celebrate the small victory in the biggest task of getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut, who has been actively speaking up about the case said, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING”



Akshay Kumar too spoke up in the matter and posted, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail”