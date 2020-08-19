Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about $6.5 billion By

© . FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company’s listing at the NYSE in New York



() – Johnson & Johnson (N:) said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (O:) for about $6.5 billion in cash to bolster its portfolio of treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Momenta shares were up 68% at $51.98 before the bell, just shy of the offer price of $52.20.

The deal gives Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit access to Momenta’s experimental therapy, nipocalimab, being tested for myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles.

“Nipocalimab gives Janssen the opportunity to reach significantly more patients by pursuing indications across many autoimmune diseases,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

The drug is being developed to treat diseases where the body’s own antibodies attack or damage proteins and cells.

J,amp;J reiterated its 2020 adjusted earnings per share forecast and said it expected the deal to close in the second half of 2020.