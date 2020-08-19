Joburg businessman shot dead while jogging – reports

Businessman Victor Sidambe was gunned down in a suspected hit while jogging in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

According to Sunday World, Sidambe, the owner of Sidas Security, was shot dead while jogging outside his house in Buccleuch.

Two sources close to the businessman told Sunday World a white Toyota Tazz with tinted windows stopped in front of him.

One of the occupants of the vehicle reportedly drew a firearm and shot him eight times, in what appears to be a hit. He died instantly.

Sowetan quoted family spokesperson Leeroy Sidambe, who described his uncle as a man of “pure business” who wouldn’t lift his hand to anyone.

Sidas Security rendered services at the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela and at the U2 concert in South Africa.

“There’s 4 000 security officers who relied on him [for their livelihoods]… everyone is crying, including my father,” Leeroy told Sowetan.

Comment from the police will be added once received.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler