Jennifer Williams Insinuates Ex Tim Norman’s Murder Charge Is a ‘Karma’

The ‘Basketball Wives’ star’s Instagram post arrives after the ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’ star and producer is arrested and charged with murder for hire of his 18-year-old nephew in 2016.

Jennifer Williams has seemingly weighed in on ex Tim Norman being charged in alleged murder for hire plot of his own nephew back in 2016. Taking to her Instagram account, the “Basketball Wives” star shares a cryptic message which seemingly is directed to Tim.

“Karma will get you one way or another…,” so Jennifer wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 18, adding, “The truth always reveals itself..” While she didn’t mention any name in her post, people believed that she was shading the “Welcome to Sweetie Pie” star given the timing.

Hours before Jennifer shared the post, it was revealed that James Timothy Norman a.k.a. Tim Norman was the one responsible for the death of Miss Robbie’s grandson Andre Montgomery in 2016. Tim was arrested and charged with murder for hire in exchange for money.

According to documents, prosecutors believe the 41-year-old conspired with an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis as well as others to set the 18-year-old up to be murdered. Terica was said to be contacting Andre, planning a meeting in St. Louis. Tim also went to St. Louis from Los Angeles on March 13, 2016, one day before Andre was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Road.

As for Tim and Jennifer’s relationship, they had a nasty split in 2017. A year later, she was granted a permanent restraining order against Tim after she accused him of stalking and harassment. “FYI the only reason I’m now talking about this dumb s**t is because this court s**t is finally over!!! I never have to see his lying a** again and I can freely speak my truth! Justice prevails…,” she tweeted at the time.

The VH1 personality added, “I been tied up in court for 6 months defending myself against false accusations & had to remain quiet! Today was the last day in court, now this bogus s**t is over! Energy, time and money has been wasted on nonsense….”