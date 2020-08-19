Jennifer Aniston Compares ‘Morning Show’ to Therapy as She’s Forced to Revisit Past Breakdowns

Apple TV+

The ‘Friends’ actress says her latest web television series forced her to revisit her own past emotional breakdowns as art imitated life in some scenes.

Jennifer Aniston found some comfort starring as morning show host Alex Levy in her latest role.

The actress, 51, opened up in an interview with the Los Angeles Times about her role on Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show“, explaining she found playing a character who is hounded by the press and has her personal life picked apart by the public “cathartic.”

“That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes,” she quipped. “There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back.”

One scene in particular saw Aniston’s character break down on her way to an event that’s being held in her honour before pulling it together to not ruin her carefully-applied make-up.

“(It was) interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalise being fine and ‘everything’s great, you know, this is all normal,’ and then there are moments when you have your private breakdown,” the “Friends” actress reflected.

“…To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn’t exist.”

Recalling her own, real-life breakdowns, Aniston added, “There have been moments – not to that level of hysteria – but moments of ‘I don’t want to f**king go here,’ ‘I don’t want to walk out onto the carpet,’ ‘I don’t want to be seen,’ ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone’s going to be talking about me and judging me’… that’s real.”

“I just loved being able to walk into it and lean into it and not be ashamed of it,” the star shared.

In addition to acting in the series, Aniston co-produced “The Morning Show” with Reese Witherspoon – who also stars in the programme.