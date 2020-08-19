Jake Butt, who debated quitting after another knee surgery, motivated to earn Broncos’ roster spot

As Jake Butt settles back into football following his fourth major knee surgery since college, the Broncos’ tight end admitted Wednesday there were many days he wanted to “just walk out the building and throw in the towel.”

But healthy once again, Butt said he now embraces the adversity he had to overcome to get back on the field and be in contention to make the Broncos’ roster.

“The hardest part about rehab is it can get a little bit lonely, and that’s where you start to build yourself mentally,” said Butt, who’s had three ACL repairs and a meniscus cleanup that caused him to miss all of last year’s regular season.

“Throughout all three of my ACLs (and last year’s surgery), I think I’ve come out of the rehab more mentally tough than I did going into it.”

After undergoing surgery to remove about 40% of his meniscus last preseason, Butt was cleared to return late in 2019 but the Broncos elected to hold him out as a precaution. Now entering his fourth year, Butt’s put up a strong performance through the initial handful of practices at training camp, and is running around the field full-speed, sans a knee brace.

“I think Jake is way ahead of where he was last year at this ,” coach Vic Fangio said. “He had a great offseason, too. Hopefully we’ll see the real Jake Butt here this season.”

Denver drafted Butt in the fifth round in 2017 (No. 145 overall) out of Michigan, but he’s played just three NFL games.

“He’s one of the best teammates that we have in this locker room. For him to push and grind through all the injuries he’s had (is incredible),” quarterback Drew Lock said. “Right from the get-go at training camp I could tell he’s not 100% back to normal — obviously, you can never get totally back to normal after a knee (injury), but he’s as close as you can possibly get after having those surgeries. The guy is playing some really good ball.”

Behind starter Noah Fant, Butt is competing for — and a roster spot — with fellow tight ends Troy Fumagalli, Nick Vannett and rookie Albert Okwuegbunam. Butt is ready to put his snakebitten past, which includes a torn ACL with the Broncos in 2018, in the rearview.

“I’m not looking back, and I don’t have any excuses for myself,” Butt said. “For me, I’ve got to play better and I’ve got to elevate my game. I’ve got to go out there and compete every single day. The goal for me now is to make the team… I’m trying to continue to push myself to be a better football player.”