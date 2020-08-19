Jake Butt, who debated quitting after another knee surgery, motivated to earn Broncos’ roster spot

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

As Jake Butt settles back into football following his fourth major knee surgery since college, the Broncos’ tight end admitted Wednesday there were many days he wanted to “just walk out the building and throw in the towel.”

But healthy once again, Butt said he now embraces the adversity he had to overcome to get back on the field and be in contention to make the Broncos’ roster.

“The hardest part about rehab is it can get a little bit lonely, and that’s where you start to build yourself mentally,” said Butt, who’s had three ACL repairs and a meniscus cleanup that caused him to miss all of last year’s regular season.

“Throughout all three of my ACLs (and last year’s surgery), I think I’ve come out of the rehab more mentally tough than I did going into it.”

After undergoing surgery to remove about 40% of his meniscus last preseason, Butt was cleared to return late in 2019 but the Broncos elected to hold him out as a precaution. Now entering his fourth year, Butt’s put up a strong performance through the initial handful of practices at training camp, and is running around the field full-speed, sans a knee brace.

“I think Jake is way ahead of where he was last year at this ,” coach Vic Fangio said. “He had a great offseason, too. Hopefully we’ll see the real Jake Butt here this season.”

