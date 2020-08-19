Jack M. Mintz: Warning! Liberal spending blitz ahead

Article content continued

But the price tag for climate-change policies pales in comparison to possible new social spending on health care and income security. Facing their own yawning deficits, the provinces are expecting more federal transfers for health care, which takes up half their budgets. The Liberals promised during the 2019 election to bring in national Pharmacare. Some provinces may support it if they can offload their program expenses on Ottawa, while others, most notably Quebec, will reject federal intrusion but claim compensation. Given our recent experience with COVID deaths in nursing homes, the Liberals are also expected to promote a cost-sharing program for long-term care. For years, the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association has raised concerns about funding long-term care in our aging society, but little was done, given the daunting costs involved.

Another major welfare program would be a guaranteed annual income (GAI) to replace the temporary CERB. A Senate committee report recently looked at a GAI of $24,000 per year for couples and $17,000 per year for single people between 18 and 64 years of age. The payment would be clawed back by either 50 cents, 25 cents or 15 cents for each dollar earned by a worker.

Peter J. Thompson/National Post files

Depending on these clawback rates, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the six-month cost would range from $46 billion to $96 billion. So, on an annual basis, a GAI could cost as much as $200 billion. These costs would fall by about $30 billion a year if the GAI were to supplant employment insurance and CPP benefits and various non-refundable federal and provincial tax credits. Even so, a GAI would have a head-thumping annual cost ranging from $60 billion to $170 billion.