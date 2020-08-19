IOTA’s Chrysalis Upgrade Turbocharges Network Speeds 50x By Cointelegraph

According to an Aug. 19 blog post from the IOTA Foundation, IOTA 1.5, AKA Chrysalis, is now live. The upgrade is designed to be an intermediate stage before the removal of the Coordinator from the IOTA network. The Coordinator is a centralized server managed by IOTA developers that creates checkpoints in its transaction history.

The IOTA project has successfully completed its Chrysalis upgrade, enabling the network to handle up to 1000 transactions per second. This is around 50x faster than previously when the network topped out around 20 TPS.

