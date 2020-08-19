In the pandemic era, QR codes have seen a huge uptick in adoption as the perfect touch-free medium, used to order food and drinks, book rooms, and more (Victoria Turk/WIRED UK)

Victoria Turk / WIRED UK:
In the pandemic era, QR codes have seen a huge uptick in adoption as the perfect touch-free medium, used to order food and drinks, book rooms, and more — QR codes have been dismissed as a marketing gimmick – but in our touch-free world, they’re proving their worth,nbsp; — Venture outside and you’ll soon see them.
