Icy mass of Antarctic air heading for Australia snapped from space

A large mass of Antarctic air that has broken away from the icy continent is heading towards Australia and is set to bring a drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Global weather satellites have captured detailed images of the polar-temperature air mass, which looks like a large wave of speckled cloud cover heading north over the Southern Ocean.

“The cold air will move further north on Thursday before spreading over southeastern Australia between Friday and Sunday, causing widespread low-level snow in multiple states,” Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said.

Visible ‘true colour’ satellite image of the polar air mass, seen in the blue circle, on Wednesday afternoon. (Himawari-8 satellite)

Hobart, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide are all forecast to see drops in minimum temperatures into the single figures from tomorrow onwards due to the sudden cold snap.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted the icy air looks set to bring a very high chance of rain and gusty winds for the south-eastern states.

Visible satellite image captured by the Suomi NPP satellite that shows the wave of polar air, centre, heading for Australia. (NASA Worldview)

The weather agency updated its El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) outlook yesterday to say the country is now on alert for a 70 per cent chance of La Niña forming before the end of 2020.

La Niña is a phenomenon caused by strong winds over oceans around the equator, such as the Pacific Ocean, that stir up colder waters and cause sharp shifts in on-land weather conditions.