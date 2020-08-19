Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in September 2020

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.

Read on for the full break-down of new content.

September 2nd

  • Lost Home Movies of Nazy Germany — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • My Grandparents’ War — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Royals in Wartime — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Secrets of Survival
  • The Windemere Children
  • The Windemere Children: In Their Own Words

September 4th

  • About Sex — World Premiere
  • Chewing Gum: season 2
  • Timewasters: season 2
  • Line of Duty: season 4
  • Grand Designs: The Street — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • My Lucky Something
  • Wheeler’s Everest

September 11th

  • Almost Never
  • Room
  • Mohawk Girls: season 3

September 16th

  • C’est Comme Ca Que Je T’aime (Happily Married) — World Premiere

September 18th

September 25th

Image Credit: IMDB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR