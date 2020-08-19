Here’s how much Deepika Padukone’s brand value is worth

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid stars in the Bollywood industry. This not just applies to the big screen but also holds true when it comes to the advertising circuit.

As we all know, endorsements are a major source of income for Bollywood stars and for many it is even the biggest source of income. According to a report in a leading daily, Deepika currently ranks third in the industry among actors as her total brand value reportedly amounts to a whopping Rs. 75 crore. The actress usually is said to charge around Rs. 8 crore for a 3 day long ad shoot.

The actress currently endorses a range of products in sectors ranging from beauty to consumer electronics.