George Clooney and Jeffrey Katzenberg to Co-Host Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Fundraiser Event

WENN

The ‘Money Monster’ actor is joining forces with the Quibi mastermind to raise funds for the Democratic election hopefuls in the wake of the online Democratic National Convention.

–

George Clooney is teaming up with Hollywood executive and Quibi mastermind Jeffrey Katzenberg to co-host a fundraiser for presumptive Democratic candidates for U.S. president and vice president, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Fresh off confirming their respective nominations later this week (ends August 21), during the online Democratic National Convention, Biden and Harris will be feted by powerful party allies, who will also include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, producer Byron Allen, and industry philanthropists Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, according to sources.

Tickets for the virtual gathering on Friday begin at $100,000 per person (£76,000), while additional event access will reportedly be available to those willing to stump for higher-priced entry packages, ranging from $250,000 (£190,000) to $730,600 (£558,000).

It’s not George or Jeffrey’s first time helping to raise funds for Democratic election hopefuls – Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn hosted an event for Joe in June, which scooped almost $6 billion for the party’s campaign coffers, while George dialled in with former U.S. leader Barack Obama for another gathering for the presidential hopeful last month.

And Biden is also sparing a thought for his less wealthy supporters with a series of grassroots events this week, including one on Tuesday (August 18) featuring Tom Hanks.

“Every election comes along, and you can always make the argument, ‘This is the most important election of our lives’,” says the “Forrest Gump” star in a statement. “This is the most important election in the history of America.”