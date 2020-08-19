Genevieve Padalecki Makes Sure She and Husband Jared Padalecki Do This Every Day

Every now and then, we need a little inspiration. Enter: Now & Gen, Genevieve Padalecki‘s lifestyle blog.

Through her site and Instagram account, the actress and mom to sons Thomas, 8, and Austin, 6, and daughter Odette, 3, provides wellness tips and tricks, book recommendations and a daily dose of nature, thanks to her love of gardening, hiking, and all things outdoors.

And now, the 39-year-old is providing our wardrobe with a much-needed boost, thanks to Now & Gen x Sonoma, her new collaboration with Kohl’s. With no piece over $86, the size-inclusive collection provides a lived-in aesthetic that perfectly captures the influencer’s free-spirited nature.

In honor of the clothing line’s August 17 launch, Padalecki opened up about her self-care routine as part of E! News’ Wellness Wednesday series, including her current favorite way to break a sweat, her delicious go-to healthy recipe and the three things she does every day. Hint: one involves her husband, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki.