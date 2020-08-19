Gary Ablett and Shane Edwards hoping to quarantine together in joint Geelong, Richmond plan

A joint plan between Geelong and Richmond in order to get stars Gary Ablett and Shane Edwards to join their respective teams earlier than planned has been submitted to the AFL.

Both Ablett and Edwards have remained in Melbourne for family-related reasons, but are ready to re-join their teammates in Queensland, but hope to minimise the number of matches they will miss due to a two-week quarantine period.

According to veteran AFL columnist Caroline Wilson, Richmond CEO Brendon Gale and his Geelong counterpart Brian Cook have written to the league to allow Edwards and Ablett to travel up to Queensland this week to begin their quarantine early.

If the bid is rejected, the pair will have to join the AFL’s transition hub which is currently scheduled to fly to Queensland on September 1.

Gary Ablett is in his final AFL season and is hoping to play in as many matches as possible (Getty)

“This is a different sort of magic required that has never been required before,” Wilson told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Shane Edwards and Gary Ablett started talking a few weeks ago and started putting together a plan to get up to Queensland early, live together for two weeks, train together for two weeks, and maybe a coach or a fitness trainer would come up with them and live in the same residence that they did.

“Geelong have enlisted the help of one of their major sponsors to supply a residence on the Gold Coast and Brendan Gale and Brian Cook have written a joint submission to the AFL, who as we sit here tonight are considering the submission.

“The plan is to get them there on Friday, in two days’ time, which would get them a 10-day headstart and ironically see them lining up against each other in what is shaping up as one of the matches of the season between Richmond and Geelong.”

Shane Edwards has been a vital part in Richmond’s two premiership sides in 2017 and 2019 (AAP)

However, Wilson predicted that allowing Edwards and Ablett to travel up together by themselves might prove a “bridge too far” for the AFL, which has already been granted Queensland government exemptions to have multiple teams based in the state.

“My guess is this is going to get difficult, because I don’t think Richmond and Geelong will be able to do it if the two young men would have to live together in the same house,” she said.

“They have sought permission to be able to get in a car and go to a footy ground and train on their own. My tip is that the AFL will say no.

“They will obviously have to run it past all the relevant health authorities and government authorities, who have been wonderfully helpful to the AFL, but this might be a bridge too far.

“If the answer is no, I think they will have to fly up with the rest of the team on September 1.”