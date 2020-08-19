France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.79% By .com

© . France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.79%



.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.79%, while the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which rose 2.63% or 0.94 points to trade at 36.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Orange SA (PA:) added 2.03% or 0.20 points to end at 10.01 and Vinci SA (PA:) was up 1.78% or 1.42 points to 81.14 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 0.70% or 0.27 points to trade at 38.49 at the close. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) declined 0.23% or 0.22 points to end at 95.56 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was down 0.20% or 1.40 points to 693.60.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which rose 2.95% to 14.30, Air France KLM SA (PA:) which was up 2.74% to settle at 3.75 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which gained 2.63% to close at 36.84.

The worst performers were Klepierre SA (PA:) which was down 4.00% to 13.44 in late trade, Mercialys SA (PA:) which lost 3.21% to settle at 5.58 and CGG SA (PA:) which was down 3.00% to 0.784 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 319 to 226 and 95 ended unchanged.

Shares in WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 0.70% or 0.27 to 38.49. Shares in Klepierre SA (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 4.00% or 0.56 to 13.44. Shares in Mercialys SA (PA:) fell to all time lows; falling 3.21% or 0.18 to 5.58.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 6.75% to 21.58 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.06% or 41.55 to $1971.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.21% or 0.09 to hit $43.03 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.26% or 0.12 to trade at $45.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.41% to 1.1880, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.9024.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.49% at 92.710.