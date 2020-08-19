Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.79% By...

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.79% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.79%

.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.79%, while the index gained 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which rose 2.63% or 0.94 points to trade at 36.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Orange SA (PA:) added 2.03% or 0.20 points to end at 10.01 and Vinci SA (PA:) was up 1.78% or 1.42 points to 81.14 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 0.70% or 0.27 points to trade at 38.49 at the close. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) declined 0.23% or 0.22 points to end at 95.56 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was down 0.20% or 1.40 points to 693.60.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which rose 2.95% to 14.30, Air France KLM SA (PA:) which was up 2.74% to settle at 3.75 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which gained 2.63% to close at 36.84.

The worst performers were Klepierre SA (PA:) which was down 4.00% to 13.44 in late trade, Mercialys SA (PA:) which lost 3.21% to settle at 5.58 and CGG SA (PA:) which was down 3.00% to 0.784 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 319 to 226 and 95 ended unchanged.

Shares in WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 0.70% or 0.27 to 38.49. Shares in Klepierre SA (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 4.00% or 0.56 to 13.44. Shares in Mercialys SA (PA:) fell to all time lows; falling 3.21% or 0.18 to 5.58.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 6.75% to 21.58 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.06% or 41.55 to $1971.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.21% or 0.09 to hit $43.03 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.26% or 0.12 to trade at $45.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.41% to 1.1880, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.9024.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.49% at 92.710.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©